Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Earns News Impact Score of -1.00

Headlines about Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) have trended somewhat negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSPKF remained flat at $$15.82 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical device products and systems worldwide. The company offers its products for use in respiratory, acute care, and surgery; and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

