Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIT. ValuEngine raised shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, CEO James Park sold 75,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $508,450.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,284.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fitbit during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fitbit by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 144,423 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fitbit by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fitbit by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fitbit by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIT opened at $6.64 on Monday. Fitbit has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

