Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Five9 from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $73.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,464.00, a P/E/G ratio of 79.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54.

In other Five9 news, CMO Ryan Kam sold 18,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,163,263.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $1,449,978.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,570 shares of company stock worth $16,972,018 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $13,121,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

