Flash Reaches Market Cap of $2.92 Million (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Flash has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Flash has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

