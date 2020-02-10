FleetCor Technologies’ (FLT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $331.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s previous close.

FLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.30.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $306.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.12. FleetCor Technologies has a 52 week low of $214.56 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,332,000 after purchasing an additional 321,775 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

