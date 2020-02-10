FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $302.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,472 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 41.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $308.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12. FleetCor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $214.56 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

