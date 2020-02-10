FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Rating Reiterated by Cfra

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cfra in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $325.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $310.00. Cfra’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.33.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $309.71. 43,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,865. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FleetCor Technologies has a twelve month low of $214.56 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.12.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,332,000 after purchasing an additional 321,775 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,015,000 after purchasing an additional 431,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,199,000 after purchasing an additional 50,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 490,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

