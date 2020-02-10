FLETA Trading Up 18.5% This Week (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. During the last week, FLETA has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. FLETA has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $261,652.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLETA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.88 or 0.03574386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00248621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00134378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,234,423 tokens. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.