FLO Trading Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0405 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $9,932.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00047506 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000265 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.