Flowchain (FLC) Trading Up 23.4% Over Last Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for about $3.06 or 0.00031086 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $158,856.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00047739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $568.97 or 0.05776801 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00057391 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025304 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00120907 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

