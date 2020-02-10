Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Flowserve worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Flowserve by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,644,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,498,000 after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Flowserve news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.72. Flowserve Corp has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $54.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

