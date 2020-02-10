Flowserve (FLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flowserve stock opened at $47.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $54.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

