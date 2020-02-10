FlypMe (FYP) Trading Down 26.3% This Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $200,131.00 and approximately $581.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.41 or 0.03560775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00257760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00136980 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe’s launch date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

