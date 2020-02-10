FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FMC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.76.

FMC stock opened at $105.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day moving average is $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. FMC has a one year low of $70.62 and a one year high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in FMC by 22.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,373,000 after buying an additional 1,134,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in FMC by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,256 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in FMC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,045,000 after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,233,000 after purchasing an additional 785,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

