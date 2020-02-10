FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at SpareBank 1 Markets AS

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at SpareBank 1 Markets AS from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.86. 619,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,000. FMC has a 12 month low of $70.62 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. FMC’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FMC by 2,944.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436,830 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in FMC by 681.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,373,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,937 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,824,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,113,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in FMC by 12,015.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,801,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,167 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

