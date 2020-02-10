FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Raised to $125.00 at SunTrust Banks

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s current price.

FMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research raised their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.76.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE:FMC opened at $105.14 on Monday. FMC has a 52 week low of $70.62 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FMC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of FMC by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.