FOAM (FOAM) Trading Down 4.2% This Week

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $20,171.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.09 or 0.03594496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00255991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00136908 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002659 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,177,049 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space.

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

