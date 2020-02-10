Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cfra raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.01.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE:F opened at $8.11 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.