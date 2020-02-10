Foresite Capital Management II LLC Cuts Position in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Foresite Capital Management II LLC decreased its position in shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 897,140 shares during the period. Epizyme makes up about 2.4% of Foresite Capital Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Foresite Capital Management II LLC owned 0.65% of Epizyme worth $14,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Epizyme by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Epizyme by 67.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 44,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Epizyme by 8.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Epizyme during the second quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $53,757.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,361.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $73,909.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,549 shares of company stock worth $297,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Shares of EPZM traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.32. 34,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,466. Epizyme Inc has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Epizyme Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

