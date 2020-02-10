Foresite Capital Management II LLC Has $21.02 Million Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Foresite Capital Management II LLC trimmed its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Insmed comprises about 3.5% of Foresite Capital Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Foresite Capital Management II LLC owned about 0.99% of Insmed worth $21,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 915.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Insmed by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INSM stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 345,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,159. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.97.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSM. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

In other news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

