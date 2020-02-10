Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $117.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.78. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $121.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

