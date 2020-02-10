Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTS. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

FTS traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$57.62. The stock had a trading volume of 332,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.54. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$46.11 and a 52 week high of C$58.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

