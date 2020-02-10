Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,103,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,413,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,417,000 after buying an additional 75,522 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 51,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 1,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 48,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $19.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.14. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

