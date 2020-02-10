Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Holdings Reduced by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.64. 549,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,938. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $149,975.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. Insiders have sold 132,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,263 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

