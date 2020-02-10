Frank C. Kulaszewicz Sells 2,500 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $510,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ROK traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.10. The stock had a trading volume of 262,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,360. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.96 and its 200 day moving average is $178.82. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $207.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

