Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $25.60 on Monday. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 136,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 37,241 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,107,590 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,775,000 after purchasing an additional 679,206 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

