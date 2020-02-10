FREE Coin (FREE) Hits Market Cap of $880,788.00

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One FREE Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Token Store. FREE Coin has a total market cap of $880,788.00 and approximately $25,628.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.84 or 0.03581402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00253805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00136407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002794 BTC.

About FREE Coin

FREE Coin launched on April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology.

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FREE Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

