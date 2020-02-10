FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and Iradimed (OTCMKTS:IRMD) Head to Head Review

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

FRESENIUS SE &/S has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iradimed has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of FRESENIUS SE &/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Iradimed shares are held by institutional investors. 56.8% of Iradimed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FRESENIUS SE &/S and Iradimed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRESENIUS SE &/S 0 2 1 0 2.33 Iradimed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FRESENIUS SE &/S and Iradimed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRESENIUS SE &/S $39.40 billion 0.74 $2.39 billion $0.79 16.57 Iradimed $38.52 million 7.73 $9.63 million $0.78 33.24

FRESENIUS SE &/S has higher revenue and earnings than Iradimed. FRESENIUS SE &/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iradimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FRESENIUS SE &/S and Iradimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRESENIUS SE &/S N/A N/A N/A Iradimed 25.01% 18.95% 15.65%

Summary

Iradimed beats FRESENIUS SE &/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FRESENIUS SE &/S

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment offers dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis- related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in the therapy and care of chronically and critically ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and drugs for the treatment of oncological and other critical diseases; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; infusion and nutrition pumps, as well as consumables; and products used in the collection and processing of blood components, as well as in transfusion medicine. The Fresenius Helios segment operates 111 hospitals with approximately 35,000 beds, such as 88 acute care hospitals and 23 post-acute care clinics; 4 post-acute care centers; 17 prevention centers; and 12 nursing homes. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment offers project development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

