Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,261 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,834,000 after buying an additional 294,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth approximately $5,668,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 115.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53,163 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 431.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.94. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $38.79.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.