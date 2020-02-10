FTX Token (FTT) Price Hits $2.47

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for $2.47 or 0.00025283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $239.49 million and $19.04 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $567.55 or 0.05800691 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00059292 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00128426 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010190 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token's total supply is 347,687,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,815,279 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

FTX Token's official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

