Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FSTA. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.50) target price (up from GBX 915 ($12.04)) on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fuller, Smith & Turner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,180 ($15.52).

LON:FSTA opened at GBX 928 ($12.21) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $294.92 million and a PE ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 957.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,040.99. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 12-month low of GBX 882 ($11.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34.

In other Fuller, Smith & Turner news, insider Simon Emeny purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 945 ($12.43) per share, for a total transaction of £23,625 ($31,077.35).

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

