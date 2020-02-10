Fundamentun LLC Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.9% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $320.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,400.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.56 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.01 and a 200-day moving average of $251.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

