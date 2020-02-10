FunFair Market Capitalization Hits $27.98 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. FunFair has a market cap of $27.98 million and $725,521.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar. One FunFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, ZB.COM, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.05 or 0.03584540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00253914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00034456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00137189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LATOKEN, ABCC, Livecoin, IDEX, C2CX, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ZB.COM, Radar Relay and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

