Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Funko in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Funko alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FNKO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Funko from to in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Funko has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $459.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Funko by 2,990.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after buying an additional 1,239,709 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after buying an additional 588,798 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 685,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 432,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Funko by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after buying an additional 307,444 shares during the period. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.