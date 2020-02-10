Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Funko in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FNKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Funko from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $8.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Funko has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $459.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko in the first quarter worth $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 19.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 41.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 307,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 27.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after acquiring an additional 126,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

