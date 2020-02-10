Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Funko in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

FNKO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $459.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. Funko has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61.

In other Funko news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Funko by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Funko by 2,990.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,709 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

