Fusion 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.17 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002060 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Liquid and Cobinhood. In the last week, Fusion has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000219 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,451.45 or 0.95396852 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Liquid, IDEX, Hotbit, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.