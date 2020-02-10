Future (LON:FUTR) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Future from GBX 1,562 ($20.55) to GBX 1,659 ($21.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($25.98) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,644.80 ($21.64).

FUTR opened at GBX 1,206 ($15.86) on Monday. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 530 ($6.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,572 ($20.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,423.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,288.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.68.

In other news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand bought 7,974 shares of Future stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,254 ($16.50) per share, for a total transaction of £99,993.96 ($131,536.39). Also, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick sold 1,045,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($18.42), for a total transaction of £14,634,816 ($19,251,270.72).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

