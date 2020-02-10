FuzeX (FXT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,209.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. FuzeX has a market cap of $726,250.00 and $1,209.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CPDAX, HitBTC and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FuzeX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.70 or 0.03550103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00256752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00135922 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002675 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Allbit, COSS, Cobinhood, Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC, CoinBene, Token Store and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.