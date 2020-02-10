FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Issued By DA Davidson

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

BLDR opened at $24.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $27.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $123,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

