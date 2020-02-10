FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Earthstone Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

ESTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $315.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.23.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $83,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at $650,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 24,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 183,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

