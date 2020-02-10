FY2019 EPS Estimates for BAVARIAN NORDIC/S Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of BAVARIAN NORDIC/S in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BAVARIAN NORDIC/S’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 72.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BAVARIAN NORDIC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVNRY opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72.

About BAVARIAN NORDIC/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus.

