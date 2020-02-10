FY2019 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Lifted by SunTrust Banks

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CPE. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

Shares of CPE opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $701.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.69. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,571,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919,290 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,589,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,285,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,625 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,413,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,908 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.