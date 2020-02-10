FY2019 EPS Estimates for HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HANNOVER RUECK/S in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HANNOVER RUECK/S’s FY2020 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Get HANNOVER RUECK/S alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HVRRY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of HVRRY stock opened at $101.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.74 and its 200 day moving average is $88.86. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

About HANNOVER RUECK/S

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for HANNOVER RUECK/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HANNOVER RUECK/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.