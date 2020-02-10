FY2019 EPS Estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Cut by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.78. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

NYSE:PK opened at $23.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 163,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

