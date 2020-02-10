FY2019 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.67. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC set a $99.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $99.63 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $80.66 and a 52-week high of $100.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,028,000 after buying an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

