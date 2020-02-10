FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ceridian HCM in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.69.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $66.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 126.25 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 54,790 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,962,000 after purchasing an additional 189,901 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

