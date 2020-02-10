FY2021 Earnings Estimate for SolarWinds Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SolarWinds in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.88.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SolarWinds from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

SolarWinds stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.68. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SolarWinds by 184.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the third quarter worth $331,000. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SolarWinds news, EVP John Pagliuca sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $350,226.84. Also, EVP Jason Bliss sold 8,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $163,836.45. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,181 shares of company stock valued at $754,035. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

