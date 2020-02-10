FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Issued By National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SU. GMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.31.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$38.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$36.32 and a one year high of C$46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total value of C$1,269,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 20,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.41, for a total transaction of C$848,166.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,926.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

