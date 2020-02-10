FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Yum China in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now anticipates that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.60 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

NYSE YUMC opened at $42.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00. Yum China has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. Yum China’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $648,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Yum China by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 590,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,072,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Yum China by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 389,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

